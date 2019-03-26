Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Coming off bench Tuesday
Blakeney will come off the bench Tuesday against the Raptors.
Coach Jim Boylen will give Wayne Selden the opportunity at shooting guard Tuesday. Considering the long injury report for the Bulls, however, Blakeney could still see 20-plus minutes.
