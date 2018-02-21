Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Continues torrid scoring pace
Blakeney managed 34 points (14-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five steals, three assists and one rebound during Wednesday's 118-112 win over visiting Delaware.
Blakeney continued his torrid scoring pace this season by adding 34 points in the win. The first year player out of Louisiana State is currently leading the G-League in scoring by a wide margin at 32.8 points. He is also adding an impressive 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in each game for Windy City. Blakeney should continue to produce 30 plus scoring games this season, as he has proven that he is the most vital part of the Windy City Bulls' offense.
More News
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...