Blakeney managed 34 points (14-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five steals, three assists and one rebound during Wednesday's 118-112 win over visiting Delaware.

Blakeney continued his torrid scoring pace this season by adding 34 points in the win. The first year player out of Louisiana State is currently leading the G-League in scoring by a wide margin at 32.8 points. He is also adding an impressive 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in each game for Windy City. Blakeney should continue to produce 30 plus scoring games this season, as he has proven that he is the most vital part of the Windy City Bulls' offense.