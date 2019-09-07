Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Cut by Bulls
Blakeney and the Bulls agreed to part ways on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Blakeney has thrived in the G-League during his time in the league, but was never able to find that same success when given a chance on the Bulls' roster. A streaky scorer, he will need to work on his efficiency in order to find another opportunity.
