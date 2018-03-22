Blakeney (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Blakeney played through the wrist injury Wednesday against the Nuggets, posting six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes. However, with the Bulls headed into a back-to-back set to start the weekend, they'll likely opt to avoid putting too much strain on the wrist and hold him out of at least one of those contests. Additional word should be provided following the team's morning shootaround, but as it currently stands, look for the young guard to get the night off.