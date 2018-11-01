Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Drops 15 points off bench Wednesday
Blakeney contributed 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and three rebounds across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Nuggets.
Make it two consecutive games for Blakeney where he has hit four three-point shots, as his sharpshooter role continues to expand. On a Bulls roster that is looking for production anywhere they can get it, Blakeney should continue to carve out more minutes with his efficient shooting.
