Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Drops 16 off bench Monday
Blakeney scored 16 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-92 loss to the Knicks.
The performance tied the rookie's career high in scoring, set back on Nov. 15 against the Thunder. Blakeney has scored in double digits in four of the last five games, and with Kris Dunn (foot) and Zach LaVine (knee) both sidelined for a team with nothing to play for except position in the draft lottery, the 21-year-old is in line to see increased minutes over the final weeks of the season.
