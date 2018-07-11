Blakeney accumulated 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 101-93 summer league loss to the Hawks.

Blakeney couldn't find his shot during the team's previous tilt, going 2-of-15 from the field. However, Tuesday's marks his second 20-plus point performance out of three summer league games. There will likely be legitimate competition for reserve minutes on Chicago, and Blakeney could be involved.