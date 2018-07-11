Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Drops 23 points
Blakeney accumulated 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 101-93 summer league loss to the Hawks.
Blakeney couldn't find his shot during the team's previous tilt, going 2-of-15 from the field. However, Tuesday's marks his second 20-plus point performance out of three summer league games. There will likely be legitimate competition for reserve minutes on Chicago, and Blakeney could be involved.
More News
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Leads team in points, assists Saturday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Out for season with broken wrist•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Will play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: To test sore wrist in warm-ups•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...