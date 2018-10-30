Blakeney scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 149-124 loss to the Warriors.

It was a career-best scoring performance from the second-year guard, as he took advantage of both teams emptying their benches in the fourth quarter of a rout. Blakeney has demonstrated he can provide some second-unit offense, scoring in double digits in all four games this year in which he's seen at least 20 minutes of court time, and he could be worth picking up in deep fantasy formats while Kris Dunn (knee) is on the shelf.