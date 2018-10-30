Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Drops career-high 21 against Warriors
Blakeney scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 149-124 loss to the Warriors.
It was a career-best scoring performance from the second-year guard, as he took advantage of both teams emptying their benches in the fourth quarter of a rout. Blakeney has demonstrated he can provide some second-unit offense, scoring in double digits in all four games this year in which he's seen at least 20 minutes of court time, and he could be worth picking up in deep fantasy formats while Kris Dunn (knee) is on the shelf.
More News
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Inefficient finish to the preseason•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores 21 points•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Signing minimum deal with Chicago•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Another team-leading scoring effort•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Erupts for 28 points•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Drops 23 points•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...