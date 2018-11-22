Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Empty 14 point line Wednesday
Blakeney had 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), and one rebound in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Suns.
Blakeney finished with double-digit scoring for the third consecutive game, totaling 14 points in 24 minutes. Across that same stretch, however, he has recorded a combined six rebounds and two assists. He is purely a scorer and despite the consistent points totals, needs to be left alone in all standard formats.
More News
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores team-high 13 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Puts up 17 points in double-overtime victory•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores career-high 22 points in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Drops 15 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Drops career-high 21 against Warriors•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Inefficient finish to the preseason•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.