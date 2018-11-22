Blakeney had 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), and one rebound in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Suns.

Blakeney finished with double-digit scoring for the third consecutive game, totaling 14 points in 24 minutes. Across that same stretch, however, he has recorded a combined six rebounds and two assists. He is purely a scorer and despite the consistent points totals, needs to be left alone in all standard formats.