Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Erupts for 28 points
Blakeney recorded 28 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 summer league victory over the Mavericks.
Blakeney's impressive scoring continued Wednesday. The second-year guard out of LSU, who will be competing for reserve minutes on the Bulls, was averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal coming into Wednesday's fourth summer league appearance.
