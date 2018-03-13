Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Expected to see minutes again Tuesday
Blakeney is expected to remain in the rotation for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Blakeney was recalled from the G-League late last week and is coming off his most extensive playing time with the Bulls after logging 19 minutes during Sunday's tilt with the Hawks. Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated during his pregame press conference that Blakeney's improved defense and efficiency will get him on the court again Tuesday, so a similar workload could be fielded against the Clippers. Blakeney's presence in the rotation could result in Justin Holiday receiving a DNP-CD once again.
