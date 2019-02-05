Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Headed to Windy City
Blakeney was assigned to the Windy City Bulls of the G League on Tuesday.
Blakeney has, for the most part, been out of the Bulls' rotation since mid-January, so a trip to the G League should give the second-year player ample opportunity to see extended minutes on the court.
More News
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Plays three minutes in loss•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Steps up in blowout loss•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Recalled from Windy City•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Sent back to G League•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Empty 14 point line Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores team-high 13 points off bench•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...