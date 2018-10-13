Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Inefficient finish to the preseason
Blakeney had nine points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, and five assists in 20 minutes during Friday's 98-93 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Blakeney continued to bomb away in the final preseason run, finishing with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting. He appears to have earned himself a regular spot in the rotation but offers very little from a fantasy perspective. He can be a decent scorer when afforded the minutes but it almost always comes on high volume. At best, he is going to be a borderline three-point streamer in many leagues.
