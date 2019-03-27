Blakeney had 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Raptors.

Blakeney finished with more field goal attempts than points. Still, he filled up the stat sheet, and with the Bulls beaten up by injuries, he may remain a pretty appealing option in leagues that primarily value counting stats across the final seven games of 2018-19.