Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Inefficient in Tuesday's loss
Blakeney had 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Raptors.
Blakeney finished with more field goal attempts than points. Still, he filled up the stat sheet, and with the Bulls beaten up by injuries, he may remain a pretty appealing option in leagues that primarily value counting stats across the final seven games of 2018-19.
More News
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Starting Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores 17 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Sent to G League•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Summoned from G League•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Headed to Windy City•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...