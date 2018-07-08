Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Leads team in points, assists Saturday
Blakeney compiled 25 points (10-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 86-81 summer league victory over the Cavaliers.
Despite poor three-point shooting, Blakeney led the Bulls in points and assists Saturday. Undrafted out of LSU in 2017, Blakeney appeared in just 19 games for Chicago last season before breaking his wrist, ruling him out for the remainder of his rookie campaign. Though the Bulls have Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine firmly planted in the backcourt, it's possible Blakeney is able to steal some reserve minutes from the likes of Cameron Payne, Justin Holiday and David Nwaba if he continues impressing through training camp.
