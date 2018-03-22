Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Out for season with broken wrist
Blakeney underwent an MRI on Thursday, which revealed a non-displaced scaphoid fracture in his left wrist. He will be out for the remainder of the season.
Blakeney suffered the injury during Monday's contest against the Knicks and actually ended up playing through the injury Wednesday against Denver, dropping six points, three rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes. But, upon learning the seriousness of the injury, he'll avoid potentially making it worse, opting to sit out the remainder of the season. The undrafted rookie out of LSU will end the campaign averaging 7.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.5 minutes in 19 appearances with Chicago. He spent most of the year in the G-League, where he had a bigger role and averaged 32 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 38.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Will play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: To test sore wrist in warm-ups•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Drops 16 off bench Monday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Expected to see minutes again Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Recalled from G-League•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...