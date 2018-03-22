Blakeney underwent an MRI on Thursday, which revealed a non-displaced scaphoid fracture in his left wrist. He will be out for the remainder of the season.

Blakeney suffered the injury during Monday's contest against the Knicks and actually ended up playing through the injury Wednesday against Denver, dropping six points, three rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes. But, upon learning the seriousness of the injury, he'll avoid potentially making it worse, opting to sit out the remainder of the season. The undrafted rookie out of LSU will end the campaign averaging 7.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.5 minutes in 19 appearances with Chicago. He spent most of the year in the G-League, where he had a bigger role and averaged 32 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 38.2 minutes per game.