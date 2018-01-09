Blakeney is averaging 35.4 points (on 49 percent shooting), 7.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 three-pointers in 39.0 minutes per game over 14 appearances with the G League's Windy City Bulls this season.

Blakeney, an undrafted rookie out of LSU who is signed to a two-way contract with the Bulls, had an unremarkable run in the NBA rotation for about a two-week stretch in late November before returning to the G League. He hasn't let the demotion get him down, as Blakeney has settled in as the leading scorer on the circuit and has already topped the 40-point mark four times. He'll likely receive the call back to the Bulls when injuries thin the team's backcourt ranks.

