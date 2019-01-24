Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Plays three minutes in loss
Blakeney scored two points (1-1 FG) in three minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 loss to the Hawks.
Blakeney has earned just three minutes in consecutive contests, this after being a healthy scratch during last Saturday's loss to the Heat. Since scoring in double figures in four of the first five games in January and earning double-digit minutes in all five of those tilts, Blakeney has appeared in just three of the last six matchups while combining to play only 15 minutes.
