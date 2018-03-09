Blakeney provided 30 points (8-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five assists and three rebounds during Wednesday's 102-97 home victory over Iowa.

Coming off his worst scoring game of the year, Blakeney still struggled from the floor somewhat but was still able to reach the 30-point mark. The G League's current leading scorer has attempted 20-plus shots in seven of his last eight games as he continues to play a major role in Windy City's offense. The 21-year-old from LSU is averaging 32.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.