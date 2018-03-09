Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Recalled from G-League
Blakeney was recalled from the G-League's Windy City Bulls, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Blakeney has not played in a game for Chicago since Jan. 31 against Portland, where he saw six minutes, so it seems unlikely he'll see significant run Friday against Detroit, especially considering the Bulls don't have any significant injuries. In the G-League this season, he's averaged 32.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 38.2 minutes per game.
