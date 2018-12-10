Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Recalled from Windy City
Blakeney was recalled from the G League on Monday.
Blakeney spent the day with the Windy City Bulls but will return to the NBA club in advance of the night's matchup with Sacramento. Blakeney saw 18 minutes of action in Saturday's blowout loss to Boston, but he was a DNP-CD in three of the previous five contests.
