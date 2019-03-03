Blakeney contributed 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 loss to the Hawks.

Blakeney hadn't appeared in four of the last five games, and this was the first time since Jan. 11 that he reached double figures in scoring. The 22-year-old guard remains a microwave scoring option off the bench, but one that the Bulls rarely turn to on a consistent basis.