Blakeney posted 21 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason win over the Pelicans.

Blakeney was the G-League Rookie of the Year last season, averaging 32.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 swipes. If he continues his impressive play throughout the preseason, he could earn run off the bench for this rebuilding Chicago team.