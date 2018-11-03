Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores career-high 22 points in Friday's loss
Blakeney contributed 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Pacers.
Blakeney turned in a career high scoring total, evening the score at 105-105 after completing a four-point play. The Bulls are much more desperate for defense than scoring. However, Blakeney has combined to score 58 points (21-34 FG, 11-15 3Pt, 5-9 FT) in 61 minutes over the last three games, so he is clearly making the most of the opportunity provided by the injury to Kris Dunn (knee).
More News
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Drops 15 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Drops career-high 21 against Warriors•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Inefficient finish to the preseason•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores 21 points•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Signing minimum deal with Chicago•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Another team-leading scoring effort•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times