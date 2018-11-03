Blakeney contributed 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Pacers.

Blakeney turned in a career high scoring total, evening the score at 105-105 after completing a four-point play. The Bulls are much more desperate for defense than scoring. However, Blakeney has combined to score 58 points (21-34 FG, 11-15 3Pt, 5-9 FT) in 61 minutes over the last three games, so he is clearly making the most of the opportunity provided by the injury to Kris Dunn (knee).