Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores team-high 13 points off bench
Blakeney posted 13 points (6-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Saturday's 122-83 loss to the Raptors.
The Bulls couldn't get anything going against the Raptors, but it wasn't a big surprise to see Blakeney do well with Zach LaVine (illness) out. Blakeney actually has the second-highest usage on the team next to LaVine, which is especially intriguing when you consider that he isn't an everyday starter. Blakeney is worth a look if you have a pressing need at the guard position.
