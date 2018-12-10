Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Sent back to G League
Blakeney was assigned to the G League on Monday.
Blakeney wasn't seeing consistent minutes for the Bulls -- appearing in just four of the last seven games -- so he'll head to the G League to continue his development.
