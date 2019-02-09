Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Sent to G League
Blakeney was assigned to the G League on Saturday.
Blakeney has seen spot run for the Bulls over the past month, and the organization will opt to get him some more minutes by sending him to the G League.
