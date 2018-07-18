Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Signing minimum deal with Chicago
Blakeney will sign a two-year, minimum contract with the Bulls on Thursday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Blakeney appeared in 19 games with the young Bulls last season and averaged 7.9 points while on a two-way contract. After being named G League Rookie of the Year for his work on the Windy City Bulls, he'll now be a full-time member of Chicago and provide some decent depth on the wing.
