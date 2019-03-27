Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Starting Wednesday
Blakeney will start Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Blakeney will make his third start in four games for the injury-decimated Bulls. Across the past three games, he's averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.7 minutes.
