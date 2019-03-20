Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Starting Wednesday
Blakeney will start Wednesday's game against Washington.
In a turn of events, Blakeney will get the start in place of Zach LaVine, who was a late scratch with a thigh injury. In 50 games this year, Blakeney's averaged 7.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13.5 minutes.
