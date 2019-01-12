Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Steps up in blowout loss
Blakeney offered 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one assist across 13 minutes in the Bulls' 146-109 loss to the Warriors on Friday.
The LSU product continued to churn out solid production in a limited role, with Friday's scoring tally his fourth of the double-digit variety in the first five games of 2019. The second-year wing has impressive drained nine of his 17 attempts over the last pair of contests, and he's shooting 46.3 percent overall, including 42.9 percent from distance, thus far in January. While Zach LaVine will naturally continue gobbling up the majority of minutes at two-guard, Blakeney should continue enjoying a consistent role in the rotation if his current production persists.
More News
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Recalled from Windy City•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Sent back to G League•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Empty 14 point line Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores team-high 13 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Puts up 17 points in double-overtime victory•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores career-high 22 points in Friday's loss•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...