Blakeney offered 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one assist across 13 minutes in the Bulls' 146-109 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

The LSU product continued to churn out solid production in a limited role, with Friday's scoring tally his fourth of the double-digit variety in the first five games of 2019. The second-year wing has impressive drained nine of his 17 attempts over the last pair of contests, and he's shooting 46.3 percent overall, including 42.9 percent from distance, thus far in January. While Zach LaVine will naturally continue gobbling up the majority of minutes at two-guard, Blakeney should continue enjoying a consistent role in the rotation if his current production persists.