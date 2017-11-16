Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Sticking in rotation
Head coach Fred Hoiberg said Blakeney will stick in the Bulls' rotation for the foreseeable future, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Blakeney, who had played just one minute at the NBA level prior to Wednesday, took full advantage of his playing time, compiling 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and two rebounds across 22 minutes of work. His effort, along with the absence of David Nwaba (ankle), has prompted Hoiberg to give him some consistent run for the struggling Bulls. The coach spoke highly about the undrafted rookie out of LSU, noting "he's one of the few guys we have on this roster who, when we get the switch and right matchup, he can take advantage of it and get a quality shot," according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
