Blakeney finished with just five points on 2-of-15 shooting to go with five rebounds and nothing else in Sunday's 69-60 summer league loss to the Lakers.

After an impressive outing Saturday, Blakeney came back to earth with a thud on Sunday. He finished just 2-of-15 from the field including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. He is certainly not afraid to shoot the ball and while he will put up the occasional gem, he is well down in the backcourt pecking order which will limit his value to only the deepest of leagues.