The Bulls recalled Blakeney from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.

Blakeney should be available off the bench for Chicago in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans after a one-day stint in the G League. He suited up Tuesday in Windy City's 121-109 win over the Capital City Go-Go, playing 35 minutes and finishing with 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.