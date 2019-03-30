Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: To come off bench Saturday
Blakeney will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald dreprots.
Blakeney will be replaced in the starting lineup by Ryan Arcidiacono. Blakeney's averaging 7.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Starting Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Inefficient in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Starting Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Scores 17 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Sent to G League•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.