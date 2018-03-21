Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: To test sore wrist in warm-ups
Blakeney is dealing with a sore wrist and will test it out during pre-game warmups to determine his availability for Wednesday's tilt against Denver, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
The news of Blakeney nursing a sore wrist has come relatively close to tipoff, and it's apparently giving him enough discomfort to make him a game-time call. With the team already dealing with backcourt injuries to Zach LaVine (knee) and Kris Dunn (toe), Blakeney's potential absence could force deep reserves into significant action.
