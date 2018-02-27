Blakeney recorded 37 points (12-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block during Sunday's narrow 112-109 defeat of the host Red Claws.

Blakeney's tremendous first season continues as his 37 point performance Sunday was his most since Jan. 26 when he went off for 42 points. The G-League's leading scorer only key setback is that he has shown struggles from three-point range this season, as he is shooting a mere 21.7 percent from deep during his last three outings and 34.9 percent on the season. Blakeney will find other ways to score though, as his free-throw performance Sunday indicates.