Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Will play Wednesday
Blakeney (wrist) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.
Blakeney was dealing with a sore wrist, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, feels as if he can play through it. The Bulls will once again be without the likes of Kris Dunn (toe), Zach LaVine (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (back), which should open up significant minutes for Blakeney in the regular rotation once again. Over his last three games, Blakeney has averaged 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 26.0 minutes.
