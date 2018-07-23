The Bulls claimed Cleveland off waivers Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

Cleveland was waived by the Hawks as a consequence of the Carmelo Anthony/Dennis Schroder deal last week, but he was a fringe roster player and likely wasn't going to be in the franchise's long-term plans. He'll land on his feet in Chicago, where he'll join the Bulls for training camp in hopes of earning a partial or fully guaranteed deal.