Dosunmu registered 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and five steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 103-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dosunmu had easily his best game since October, matching his career-high with five steals. He added 19 points, the most he has scored in over two months. It's been a disappointing season for Dosunmu who after opening as the starting point guard, saw his role cut in half in recent weeks. An injury to Alex Caruso opened the door for Dosunmu to step back into the starting lineup, a promotion that up until this game had yielded very little. He is not worth grabbing based on this performance but his production moving forward is worth keeping an eye on.