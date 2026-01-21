Dosunmu had 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 138-110 victory over the Clippers.

Dosunmu has been on quite the run for the Bulls. Over his last seven games, he's produced second-round value in nine-category formats in just 26.6 minutes per game. He's shooting 58.8 percent in that span with 17.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.7 three-pointers.