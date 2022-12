Dosunmu (pelvis) will play fewer than 20 minutes in Friday's game against the Knicks, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Coach Billy Donovan noted Dosunmu will play in short stints and log less than 20 minutes following a two-game absence due to a pelvic bruise. Although he will not regain his typical role, Alex Caruso and Coby White will likely see fewer minutes.