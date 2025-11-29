Dosunmu (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers. He's also in the starting lineup in place of Coby White (illness).

Dosunmu will shed his probable tag due to illness and suit up in the second leg of the team's back-to-back set. With White sidelined and Dosunmu in the starting five, he'll experience a bump in both usage rate and minutes. Over his last five outings (three starts), the swingman has averaged 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.0 minutes per contest.