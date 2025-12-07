Dosunmu (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Dosunmu will give it a go after missing Friday's loss to the Pacers due to a right thumb sprain. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the fifth-year swingman has averaged 16.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game. His return could result in fewer minutes for Julian Phillips and Dalen Terry (calf).