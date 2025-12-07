default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dosunmu (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Dosunmu will give it a go after missing Friday's loss to the Pacers due to a right thumb sprain. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the fifth-year swingman has averaged 16.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game. His return could result in fewer minutes for Julian Phillips and Dalen Terry (calf).

More News