Dosunmu (quad) will be available to play Saturday against the Cavs, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Dosunmu will again be limited to roughly 24 minutes on the second leg of this back-to-back set, although it's worth noting that head coach Billy Donovan said that this may be the last time that Dosunmu has minutes restrictions on a back-to-back. Still, he's tough to trust in daily settings if his minutes are capped in the 20s.