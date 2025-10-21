Dosunmu (thumb) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons.

Dosunmu has been dealing with a thumb issue, but after responding well in practice, he'll be good to go for the first game of the regular season. The Illinois product is coming off a campaign in which he played in only 46 regular-season games, but played well during that span, averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc.