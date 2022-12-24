Dosunmu had nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 118-117 win over the Knicks.

Dosunmu was back in the starting lineup for just the second time in his last 10 appearances. After averaging just 13.3 minutes per game in the previous four contests, he's played more than 30 minutes in each of the last two games and may be in line for more playing time with Alex Caruso (concussion) out. He's made 36.4 percent of his three-pointers in December after making just 32.3 percent over the first two months.