Dosunmu will start Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Dosunmu will make his first start since Dec. 23 after being eased back into Chicago's rotation lately following an absence with a calf strain. Over 17 appearances as a starter for the Bulls in 2024-25, Dosunmu has averaged 14.5 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 33.0 minutes.