Dosunmu finished with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 125-120 loss to Orlando.

The Bulls have a laundry list of players on the injury report, including Kevin Huerter (thigh) after he departed early Monday, so Dosunmu is in position to soak up more usage until the team gets healthier. Dosunmu is worth rostering in most formats, having averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest in 18 games this season while shooting a sparkling 49.3 percent from deep.