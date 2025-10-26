Dosunmu finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 victory over the Magic.

Dosunmu made an impact Saturday, joining three other Bulls reserves in reaching double figures. After starting 26 of 46 regular-season games last season, the guard has opened this year as a spark plug off the bench and has thrived in the role. Through two contests, the Illinois product is averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.